Eric Swalwell Blames Klan Mom Greene For Death Threats To His Kids

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Eric Swalwell got into a back and forth on Twitter Wednesday after the controversial Georgia Congresswoman accused Swalwell of lying about a pro-Trump father who was touring the Capitol with his son.

Greene brought up a right-wing talking point about Swalwell, accusing the California Democrat of having sex with a Chinese spy, even though there is no evidence of Swalwell having sex with Christine Fang, who had been fundraising for his campaign. When U.S. officials told him about Fang's Chinese operation to influence promising politicians, he immediately cut ties with her.

Today I gave a tour in the Capitol and was stopped by a father with his young boy. The father yelled at me “Hey Swalwell” and then told his son, “that’s Swalwell. He’s trouble. He doesn’t back Trump.” I kept walking and felt sad for the boy. He’s being raised in a cult family. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 22, 2022

No way that happened.



Because we all know good Trump supporting fathers would say, “that’s the Democrat who had sex with a Chinese spy.” https://t.co/6deaeG3tIB — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 22, 2022

Swalwell then shared audio of a chilling message sent to his office, and he blamed Greene for disturbing voicemail.

A man can be heard in the voicemail saying, "Hey, you little c*cksucker. Are you still banging the Chinese spy Fang Fang? And stinking up the f*cking Capitol with your (inaudible). You little c*cksucker. We're coming to your house this weekend. Gonna get you and them little mutant bastards, them little mutant offspring of yours. We're gonna get ya."

Have a LISTEN 🔊



Marjorie loves to play the victim. But she’s an inciter of violence. Her constant attacks — even after the FBI said I was never suspected of wrongdoing — lead to threatening calls like this. This caller from today threatened to kill my three children. https://t.co/MlR1ogAxN3 pic.twitter.com/xVWosh1Uco — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 23, 2022

That guy sounds like someone out of the movie Deliverance. We just need banjo music in the background.