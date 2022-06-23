Eric Swalwell Blames Klan Mom Greene For Death Threats To His Kids

The depravity in this voice mail from one of Greene's fans toward Rep. Swalwell's children is sick and disturbing.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
By Conover KennardJune 23, 2022

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Eric Swalwell got into a back and forth on Twitter Wednesday after the controversial Georgia Congresswoman accused Swalwell of lying about a pro-Trump father who was touring the Capitol with his son.

Greene brought up a right-wing talking point about Swalwell, accusing the California Democrat of having sex with a Chinese spy, even though there is no evidence of Swalwell having sex with Christine Fang, who had been fundraising for his campaign. When U.S. officials told him about Fang's Chinese operation to influence promising politicians, he immediately cut ties with her.

Swalwell then shared audio of a chilling message sent to his office, and he blamed Greene for disturbing voicemail.

A man can be heard in the voicemail saying, "Hey, you little c*cksucker. Are you still banging the Chinese spy Fang Fang? And stinking up the f*cking Capitol with your (inaudible). You little c*cksucker. We're coming to your house this weekend. Gonna get you and them little mutant bastards, them little mutant offspring of yours. We're gonna get ya."

That guy sounds like someone out of the movie Deliverance. We just need banjo music in the background.

