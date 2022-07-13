Hey Dana Perino, Is That A Twenty Dollar Bill In Your Nose?

Wait, is Hunter Biden's laptop running out of steam?

Fox News' Dana Perino transmitted an unfounded story on The Five from the NY Post (also a Murdoch property, natch) which said a woman picked up a dollar bill in Kentucky at a McDonald's and her whole body went limp and she was rushed to the hospital.

The Post article actually refuted her claim:

According to a Metro Nashville police officer who was called to the ER, Parsons decidedly wasn’t exposed to fentanyl as she didn’t require Narcan to be revived, while preliminary tests didn’t reveal any drugs in her system. A department spokesperson added that they didn’t find any drug residue on the bill and planned to dispose of it.

This is ludicrous. You don't get high, let alone be rushed to the hospital, even if you would somehow accidentally or otherwise touch a powdered form of fentanyl.

And how would Ms. Parson know it was fentanyl that put her in the hospital? A wild guess? Attention seeking? Did she huff some fentanyl with that dollar bill? I'm just asking.

Dr. Rebecca Donald, a fentanyl expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told News 4 that Renee’s symptoms didn’t indicate fentanyl poisoning. Even if the tender was tainted with said narcotic, it would require more than skin-to-skin contact to cause an overdose, per the doctor. “It is much more likely for her to have a reaction if she had inadvertently rubbed her nose and exposed that drug to some of the blood vessels in her nose or licked her fingers or rubbed her eyes,” said Donald.

Stop stuffing money up your nose, people!

Apparently Perino did not get that far in the Post article (reading comprehension is not her staff's strong suit? Surprise). But that didn't stop Dana from using this mythical story to attack the state of the country as a drug-infested swampland. Life under the Biden administration is so bad that you can't even pick a dollar up off of the ground and stuff it up your nose.

Perino said, "On the drug thing, I just saw an article in the New York Post, a young woman saw a dollar bill, (I don't know what the denomination was, maybe it was 20), she saw money on the street. She picked it up ended up in the hospital, why? Because it had fentanyl on it. If you think this isn't coming to you. She's not doing drugs, she's picking up money.

How does Perino know what the woman was doing?

Of all people, Greg Gutfeld didn't believe the account and said in a smarmy way, "Do you think she just picked up the dollar, C'mon, huh?"

I'm surprised Perino didn't claim this was a new Chinese attack on America. Coating lousy bills with a highly toxic fentanyl derivative, littering them in our cities, and if you pick them up, on contact, the drug seeps through your skin and causes you to be paralyzed immediately.

I've heard many wild and ridiculous stories made up on Fox News, all in an effort to undermine the Democratic Party, but this one is seriously demented.