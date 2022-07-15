Biden Gets Mexico To Pay $1.5 Billion

It helps to have a president that doesn't consider Mexicans trying to start a better life as all rapists and murderers.
By John AmatoJuly 15, 2022

In a joint effort, the United States and Mexico have agreed on new construction projects along the US-Mexico border to help United States ability to screen and process migrants.

.
NBC News is reporting, "The Mexican government has agreed to provide roughly $1.5 billion “modernizing” ports of entry and enhancing screening processes of immigrants trying to cross from Mexico to the U.S."

Biden said he made a promise to fix and strengthen US Mexico relations and that's very evident with this agreement.

This agreement came about after President Biden met Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the White House on Tuesday.

During Trump's presidency he claimed he would force Mexico to pay to rebuild the entire wall along the border which obviously never happened.

