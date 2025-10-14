SCOTUS To Alex Jones: Pay The $1.4 Billion Defamation Judgment, Loser

Alleged human Alex Jones despicably tormented and profited from the Sandy Hook families by promoting false conspiracy theories that claimed the elementary school massacre in 2012 was a hoax. As a result of Jones's grifting lies, his followers then stalked, harassed, and sent death threats to the victims' relatives. But he doesn't want to pay the $1.4 billion judgment against him for damages to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

The Associated Press reports:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and left in place the $1.4 billion judgment against him over his description of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting as a hoax staged by crisis actors.

The Infowars host had argued that a judge was wrong to find him liable for defamation and infliction of emotional distress without holding a trial on the merits of allegations lodged by relatives of victims of the shooting, which killed 20 first graders and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut.

The justices did not comment on their order, which they issued without even asking the families of the Sandy Hook victims to respond to Jones’ appeal. An FBI agent who responded to the shooting also sued.

He repeatedly told his audience on his show Infowars that the shooting was staged by the government using "crisis actors" and that grieving parents were faking their children's deaths.

Jones filed for bankruptcy in late 2022, and his lawyers told the justices that the “plaintiffs have no possible hope of collecting” the entire judgment.

He is separately appealing a $49 million judgment in a similar defamation lawsuit in Texas after he failed to turn over documents sought by the parents of another Sandy Hook victim.

In the Connecticut case, the judge issued a rare default ruling against Jones and his company in late 2021 because of what she called Jones’ repeated failure to abide by court rulings and to turn over certain evidence to the Sandy Hook families. The judge convened a jury to determine how much Jones would owe.