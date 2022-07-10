Chuck Todd Wonders If 'The Country Can Handle' Prosecuting Trump

NBC host Chuck Todd wondered on Sunday if the American people can "handle" the prosecution of former President Donald Trump.
NBC host Chuck Todd wondered on Sunday if the American people can "handle" the prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

During an interview with Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MA), Todd said that charging Trump might be too harsh for "the country."

"Do you think he should be charged with a crime?" Todd asked Hogan.

"I think that's for the Justice Department to decide," Hogan replied.

"Do you think the country can handle prosecuting a former president?" Todd wondered.

"Yeah, I'm not sure they can," Hogan opined. "But I think no man is above the law so if that's where the facts lead, that's what has to happen."

Watch the video below from Meet the Press.

