GOP Lawmaker Wants To Teach The Holocaust ‘From The Perspective Of The Nazis'

Republicans really don't like to be called Nazis, but maybe if they'd stop dong Nazi sh*t, that wouldn't happen. State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur (R-Nazi) has devised a 'both sides' plan. All of this seems to stem from Republicans' obsession with Critical Race Theory. I'm speculating here, but their world does seem to revolve around CRT.

So, they've been banning books and forbidding educators from teaching about actual history. Speaking of actual history, Nazi-dominated student groups in 1933 carried out public burnings of books that they claimed were "un-German." Sound familiar?

Via The Jerusalem Post:

A Jewish lawmaker in Ohio is deriding legislation to restrict race education in the state's schools as the "draconian Holocaust censorship bill" after one of the bill's Republican sponsors suggested that it is appropriate to teach about the Holocaust from the perspective of the Nazis.

Fowler Arthur co-sponsored the controversial legislation and explained to a local news station why she believes that "divisive concepts" should be taught from multiple points of view.

"Maybe you're going to listen to the perspective of someone from Poland when they were undergoing similar displacement, or when they were being incorporated into the war and to some of these camps," she said.

"Or maybe you're listening to it from the perspective of a Jewish person that has gone through the tragedies that took place," she said, describing how a hypothetical lesson that complies with the law could unfold. "And maybe you'll listen to it from the perspective of a German soldier."

Unsurprisingly, Fowler Arthur mischaracterized how many Jews were murdered during the Holocaust and why they were murdered.

"What we do not want is for someone to come in and say, 'Well, obviously the German government was right in saying that the Aryan race is superior to all other races, and therefore that they were acting rightly when they murdered hundreds of thousands of people for having a different color of skin,'" she said out loud.

Let's remember that there aren't two sides to the Holocaust. There is right and wrong, so I don't want to hear the Nazis' side of it since we already know it from reading history books. We shouldn't even really have to discuss this. I don't care about the Nazis' feelings. Germany doesn't want to hear about it, either. They've been through it and learned from the mistakes made in their country's past. And that is why learning about history is important.

Hey, let's both sides Ted Bundy's murders. How did the violent serial killer feel? Don't his feelings count, too? Good grief, Republicans are a**holes.