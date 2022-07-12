Turley: Insane White House Confrontation 'Dr. Strangelove At White House'

Rudy Giuliani, Michael Flynn and others almost went to blows with White House counsel Pat Cipollone after he tried to reason with them.
By John AmatoJuly 12, 2022

During the first intermission break during today's January 6 select committee's hearings, Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley did admit the confrontation between Rudy Giuliani and others with Trump's White House counsel Pat Cipollone was Dr. Stangelove crazy.

Turley discussed the effort Cipollone made to protect executive privileged information, but then he commented on the wild scene that took place at the White House that almost turned violent..

Turley said, "Now it's still damaging, the account of that meeting in the office is really breathtaking."

"It's very disturbing, at one point there was a suggestion that might be fisticuffs almost like Dr. Strangelove and the president is saying there's no fighting in the war room."

"Was just a bizarre moment, you're in the Oval Office and people seem to be actually chest pounding. So this is very disturbing. All of these details should disturb everyone," Turley said.

Turley as usual tried to downplay most of what was revealed during the opening segment of the hearing.

Yet, he was forced to admit the insanity perpetrated by those like Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell trying to use lies and disinformation to convince Trump to overthrow the election results and the actual Trump legal team trying to get crackpots like the Overstock CEO out of the White House.

