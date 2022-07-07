Journalist Reacts To Johnson 'Resignation': Bye Bye Boris

Jonathan Pie (aka Tom Walker) with his acidic take on the legacy of Boris Johnson.
By Ed ScarceJuly 7, 2022

After listing off a litany of sins of Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party that put him in office, a place that Jonathan Pie (aka comedian Tom Walker) argues Johnson never had any business being in, the fake journalist concluded his rant, summing up Boris Johnson's legacy.

"So he's gone. He's fucked off then. He's resigned. Okay, he's resigned but he hasn't fucked off. Okay. (exasperated). Fuck...I mean, what do we have to do? Wait for another few months whilst he takes the wallpaper down?"

"He leaves office the most hated man in his party and his country. And even though he's resigned he's still fucking there! Just fuck off and we'll take our chances with the next useless posh sliver of bollock skin who gets to shag their mistress in the 50,000-pound floral wallpaper gin palace and factory of lies that Number 10 has become under Boris Johnson."

Open thread below...

