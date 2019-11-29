Boris Johnson Is Threatening Channel 4 After They Replaced Him With An Ice Sculpture

Ignorant and insufferable politicians who're climate change deniers aren't just found in the U.S., as the current Prime Minister of Britain declined to participate in a televised debate on climate change. Brexit-loving Nigel Farage of UKIP also skipped the debate. In their place, Channel 4 put in ice sculptures behind their respective podiums.

The Conservatives were not amused.

Source: Buzzfeed

The Conservative Party is threatening to review Channel 4’s public service broadcasting obligations after the broadcaster replaced Boris Johnson with an ice sculpture at Thursday night’s election debate. In a dramatic escalation of the war of words between the Tories and Channel 4 that will likely provoke outcry, a Conservative source told BuzzFeed News that if they win the coming election they will reassess the channel’s public service broadcasting licence. “If we are re-elected we will have to review Channel 4’s Public Services Broadcasting obligations,” the source said. “Broadcasting organisations are rightly held to a higher standard — and particularly Channel 4 which has a special role enshrined in legislation. Any review would of course look at whether its remit should be better focused so it is serving the public in the best way possible.” The inflammatory move came after Channel 4 said it would empty-chair the prime minister and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage at its climate change leaders’ debate, after the two leaders declined to take part.

These two ice sculptures - which represent the emergency on planet earth - will take the place of Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage tonight after they declined our invitation to attend a party leaders' #ClimateDebate



Tune in at 7pm on 4 and here on Twitter: https://t.co/GXl7XiFbgA pic.twitter.com/niPE5MLdGV — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 28, 2019

Boris Johnson Is Threatening To Review Channel 4's Broadcasting Licence After They Replaced Him With An Ice Sculpture At Thursday's Debate



If the man who unlawfully suspended Parliament, sacked 21 of his MP’s & misled the Queen doesn’t scare you wake up https://t.co/Fn55Y02lxc — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 28, 2019