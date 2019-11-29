Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Boris Johnson Is Threatening Channel 4 After They Replaced Him With An Ice Sculpture

After Johnson and Nigel Farage declined to participate in a Climate Change debate they were replaced onstage with ice sculptures.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Ignorant and insufferable politicians who're climate change deniers aren't just found in the U.S., as the current Prime Minister of Britain declined to participate in a televised debate on climate change. Brexit-loving Nigel Farage of UKIP also skipped the debate. In their place, Channel 4 put in ice sculptures behind their respective podiums.

The Conservatives were not amused.

Source: Buzzfeed

The Conservative Party is threatening to review Channel 4’s public service broadcasting obligations after the broadcaster replaced Boris Johnson with an ice sculpture at Thursday night’s election debate.

In a dramatic escalation of the war of words between the Tories and Channel 4 that will likely provoke outcry, a Conservative source told BuzzFeed News that if they win the coming election they will reassess the channel’s public service broadcasting licence.

“If we are re-elected we will have to review Channel 4’s Public Services Broadcasting obligations,” the source said.

“Broadcasting organisations are rightly held to a higher standard — and particularly Channel 4 which has a special role enshrined in legislation. Any review would of course look at whether its remit should be better focused so it is serving the public in the best way possible.”

The inflammatory move came after Channel 4 said it would empty-chair the prime minister and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage at its climate change leaders’ debate, after the two leaders declined to take part.

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.