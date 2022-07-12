Lara Trump Calls Kavanaugh Protesters 'Domestic Terrorism'

There is just so much wrong in this clip as Fox News host Sean Hannity immediately claims that there was an assassination plot against Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Nicholas Roske was in Kavanaugh's neighborhood and called the police on himself. His firearm wasn't loaded and was inside a locked and zip-tied suitcase.

From there, Hannity brought up the peaceful protests after Kavanaugh helped to take away women's constitutionally protected right to have an abortion. So, they took away our goddamn rights; then they're amazed that we're vocal about it. Just start regulating men for a change, mmkay? Because we're sick of this sh*t. They took away our rights; then they're saying, "Ladies, don't be rude about it. Just sit back and enjoy it." F*ck that noise.

Then Hannity falsely says, "He's in a steak house. They're harassing and intimidating him…" The Fox News host then says that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said: "they should expect it."

Lara Trump weighed in to say, "This is domestic terrorism. Where is the AG? Where is the DOJ? Where is the FBI?"

"They're allowing this to happen," she said, then she completely melted down because "so many folks on the left are encouraging this behavior," and she pointed to President Joe Biden.

Protesters did not confront Kavanaugh. Brett didn't even see or hear the protesters, and he left the restaurant through, I think, the backdoor.

As for Buttigieg, over the weekend he said, "Look, when public officials go into public life, we should expect two things. One, that you should always be free from violence, harassment, and intimidation. And two, you're never going to be free from criticism or peaceful protest, people exercising their First Amendment rights."

Wow, if she thinks that is domestic terrorism, just wait until she hears about Jan. 6 or what women have endured walking into abortion clinics.. It will blow her mind.