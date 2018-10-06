Protesters Storm Supreme Court Building, Pound On Door

Protesters are angry, they're vocal, and they're sure as hell not there to support Brett Kavanaugh, no matter what President Pussygrabber says. After storming the Capitol building earlier, they went to the Supreme Court building about the time Kavanaugh arrived for his swearing-in ceremony. Angry and inflamed, they ascended the stairs en masse, according to reports, and pounded on the large wooden courthouse doors.

As you watch the clip above, pay no attention to the man on the jet plane claiming that women are overwhelmingly supportive of Kavanaugh.

They're not, regardless of Hallie Jackson's claims, and thank you Joy Reid for calling that ridiculous statement nothing but gaslighting.

For that reason, Hallie Jackson's voice-over parroting President Pussygrabber's talking points about winning and how it's energized Republicans is irrelevant, except to inform you that they are, in fact, parroting talking points.

The protester shouting "I AM DRUNK" behind NBC News Mike Viquiera matters more than what that old coot thinks women are thinking, quite frankly.

Here's what Viquiera said, and the protesters behind him confirm it:

You just feel like you're in a moment here, Joy. I know the Republicans Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell and the President look at these pictures and think it's good for them politically. Everybody needs a foil. Whether they're right or wrong I'm not in a position to make that judgment right now. This is an incredibly passionate crowd and culmination to two weeks of protests both outside and inside the halls of the United States Senate.

As to the claim that it's all just going to go away? Doubtful. Viqueira, in response to Joy Reid's question about whether he's seen anything like it in connection with a Supreme Court nomination:

I have to say, it was the end of the day. Sun going down, the crowd was thinning out somewhat. I thought they were losing energy and then suddenly, a swarm of these protesters running up the steps of the Supreme Court in almost an identical fashion to how they did earlier in the day on the east front of the U.S. Capitol. So a lot of passion. I mean, it goes without saying.

↓ Story continues below ↓ Look on the faces of these protesters. An extraordinary moment. I've been a journalist in Washington for 28 years. I wasn't reporting during the '60s but I don't recall ever seeing a scene liking this where protesters knock on the front door of the Supreme Court.

Oh, we have not yet begun to rage. Watch out, because the storm clouds are gathering. November 6th is coming.

Expect Us.