QAnon Moms Want Rand Paul To Go After Dr. Fauci

Fascist moms being fascist. Quelle surprise.
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoJuly 17, 2022

At Freedom Fest, another right wing MAGA event with people masquerading as real thinkers, a group of QAnon Moms told Ed Henry how happy they are Rand Paul is going after Dr. Fauci.

Dr. Fauci, the leading medical expert on viruses for the decades has become the scapegoat for the MAGA crowd to offset the horrific handling of Covid-19 by Donald Trump.

Ed Henry, the disgraced former Fox News reporter who was fired for sexual misconduct is a prime spot on Real America's Voice.

Interviewing what Ron Filipkowski calls the "Housewives of QAnon," the ladies used an article from none other than the Gateway Pundit to claim Dr. Fauci is funding horrible testing on dogs...heads ... in cages ...worms.

That has been disputed by the NIAID as USA Today reports, "the study pictured in the photo did list funding from the NIH. But the journal later issued a publisher's note saying the institute did not fund the experiment. The NIAID has confirmed that fact."

The QAnon mom was happy Rand Paul was investigating and asked if Dr. Fauci,was, "Getting money out of this deal?"

These people are nuts, but it is a correct representation of today's GOP.

