Simone Biles Trashes Jenna Ellis With One Tweet

Many Trump supporters, media enablers and co-conspirators truly hate America.

I know this is from last week, but I had to comment on this.

One of the clearest examples of this hatred came from former evangelical Trump attorney Jenna Ellis. In May, Ellis basically declared, "Women's Rights Are Limited By God."

I'm surprised Jenna's Twitter profile doesn't say "If you aren't hating enough lefties you truly aren't a Christian."

Ellis does claim to be "Relentlessly Truthful."

That's a BIG LIE right there.

Anyway...

Simone Biles is the most decorated US women's gymnast of all time with 32 World/Olympic medals.

Megan Rapinoe is one of the greatest US soccer players of all time, (including men) helping the United States win back to back World Cup championships and a Golden Boot winner.

Since evangelicals have become the preferred religion of homophobia in America, Ellis singled Rapinoe out for her hatred.

For Simone Biles, since she had mental issues and pulled out of the 2021 games, Conservatives have been attacking her for supposedly being a “quitter” and “selfish sociopath” who had brought “shame on her country.”

Haters, one and all.

Enter Jenna ESQ...

Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2022

LOSERS!

First of all, all three are winners, including Pres. Biden who trounced Trump in the 2020 election which exposed his narcissism so badly that his loss turned him into a treasonous crybaby for all to see.

These ladies represented the best values United States.

On the other hand Jenna Esq. tried to overthrow a free and fair election, whose side lost so many court cases, it's more than laughable. Yet she uses people's religious beliefs and so she yells about Judeo-Christian values, that makes what she does sanctified by her definition of the Almighty.

Hopefully Rudy Giuliani and anyone involved in filing so many frivolous lawsuits will be permanent disbarred.

Biles responded.

who is Jenna Ellis? Asking for everyone https://t.co/nFhGIUJf9D — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 8, 2022

Christian Nationalists have completely taken over the GOP and it;s not going to change anytime soon.

How could a person call themselves a Christian and lie so mightily about the 2020 election?

How could an actual Christian hate Megan Rapinoe so deeply?

How could an actual Christian attack Simone Biles, who was clearly distressed?