You'll Love The Way Simone Biles Threw Shade At Trump

She really is the G.O.A.T.
Credit: Getty Images
By Ed ScarceAugust 2, 2024

Yet another reminder that Trump is a loser, this time from the greatest gymnast who has ever lived.

Source: NBC

Simone Biles loves her 'Black job.'

The Olympic gymnast, who won two gold medals in Paris making her the most decorated U.S. gymnast, took a swipe at former President Donald Trump in a post Friday on X.

The 27-year-old shared a post from singer Ricky Davila who celebrated Biles as she posed for photos clutching her medal and a "Goat" necklace.

"Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job," Davila wrote.

"I love my black job," Biles responded, adding a black heart emoji.

The post appears to be in response to remarks Trump made at a June debate.

"They’re taking Black jobs now and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people," he said about the role immigrants play in the U.S. economy. "They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history."

The greatest gymnast of all time.

And her routine.

And a reminder of what Trump's running mate said about her when she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics.

