Media Bites
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Twitter Drags Charlie Kirk After He Slams Simone Biles

Charlie Kirk couldn't wait to spew some racist, sexist BS to his faithful listeners.
By Karoli Kuns
45 min ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

In case you missed it, Olympic gold medalist and all-around amazing athlete Simone Biles withdrew from competition in the women's team gymnastics event, citing stress and her own mental health as the reason. After an uncharacteristic mistake on vault, she decided to withdraw before she cost the team their standing in subsequent rounds. It was a brave thing to do.

Of course that means wingers were going to go on the attack, which they did. Apparently talking points were distributed instructing them to call her names and paint her as some kind of selfish witch. Here is a winger blog in Wisconsin calling her selfish (no link, just a screenshot):

And in the video at the top, we have Charlie Kirk turning up the hate a few notches, calling her a "selfish sociopath" and a "shame to the country" before he lays down his final judgment.

"We are raising a generation of weak people like Simone Biles," he declares, as if he has the first damn clue what he is talking about.

My thoughts on this are pretty straightforward: Keep her name out of your dirty racist sexist mouth, Charlie Kirk. And f**k right off while you're at it.

Twitter had thoughts too:

Simone Biles was brave to make the choice to withdraw rather than ruin things for the whole team. She has looked shaky and stressed throughout this competition. Choosing to withdraw gave her team the best chance to win a medal. That's not selfish; it's smart, something Charlie Kirk isn't.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team