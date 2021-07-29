Fox Host: Simone Biles Should Have 'Worked On' Her Sexual Abuse Before Olympics

During Wednesday's Ingraham Angle, guest and sometimes host Raymond Arroyo, who writes religious books and hosts a show on a Catholic network, made believe he was a sex abuse expert and attacked Simone Biles for not "sticking the landing in the Olympics."

Ingraham played some video of Biles talking to the media to explain why she pulled out of the Tokyo games.

Cut to Arroyo who said, "On the one hand I get it, she had a bad performance, she was lost midair in a flip. She probably feared breaking her neck ...There is also the traumatic sex abuse that she endured at the hands of evil Dr. Nassar, BUT..."

Sure, what Dr. Larry Nassar did is easily fixed with a few therapy sessions.

There's always a BUT when it comes to these f**king bastards that use their religious beliefs to attack our US athletes for purely right-wing political reasons.



"The time to work through all of that was before the Olympic trials not during the Olympic games. You're part of a team now and if you can physically perform, your job is get into that headspace where you can overcome your fears and your jitters and stick the landing," Arroyo said.

Another religious asshole on Fox News with an uninformed opinion about stress and sex abuse. Maybe you need to ask abuse victims in your own Catholic Church how they "get into the headspace to overcome their fears."

I didn't know he was a trauma expert, or had ever competed at the level Simone Biles has. Or maybe he thinks ALL victims including those of Catholic priests just need to "get over it."

Arroyo represents a significant and influential group in the Church which continues to assert that there is no crisis of abuse, victims just refuse to get over it. For #shame @FoxNews @IngrahamAngle @RaymondArroyo https://t.co/f7ESlekDjP — Teresa Pitt Green (@SpiritFireSpark) July 29, 2021

Within the space of a day, Raymond Arroyo of EWTN went from Christian charity to "mansplaining" to an abuse survivor. https://t.co/5tv6B4VSTq — Mark (Vaxxed and Masked) Mucci (@MLMucci) July 29, 2021

The weaponisation of sexual abuse has a common feature: it ignores survivors.



Mr Arroyo says Simone Biles should’ve “worked through” her trauma before the #Olympics



Yet he claimed to be tackling abuse when he was promoting Archbishop Viganò’s wild claims against Pope Francis. https://t.co/4LP8OZ2dbe — Christopher Lamb (@ctrlamb) July 29, 2021

UPDATE: (Karoli) From Sally Jenkins at The Washington Post:

The trouble with the phrase “mental health” is that it’s an abstraction that allows you to sail right straight over what happened to Simone Biles and, in a way, what is still happening to her. To this day, American Olympic officials continue to betray her. They deny that they had a legal duty to protect her and others from rapist-child pornographer Larry Nassar, and they continue to evade accountability in judicial maneuvering. Abuse is a current event for her. It’s a perilous endeavor to project what Biles, the most uniquely superior gymnast in the world, is feeling or thinking at this juncture. But she has been frank about these things: her profound lingering distrust of USA Gymnastics and the USOPC and her conviction they will not do right by her and other athletes of their own accord. Remember, if it wasn’t for Biles bringing her clout to the issue, these users would still be making women train in the buggy squalor of the Karolyi Ranch, the USOPC-sanctioned hellhole where they were molested.

Read the whole thing and shove it down Arroyo's throat, too.