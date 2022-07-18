Ted Cruz Is Coming For Gay Marriage

The Christian nationalists are seizing upon this new kangaroo court to overturn every single issue they object to.
By John AmatoJuly 18, 2022

During an episode of The Cloakroom on Verdict+, with Liz Wheeler and Ted Cruz, the Texas Senator bashed the Supreme Court for legalizing same-sex marriage and hopes it will be overturned.

"In Obergefell the courts said now, we know better than you guys do and now every state must sanction and permit gay marriage," Cruz groused. "I think that decision was clearly wrong when it was decided. It was the court overreaching.”

Cruz objected when gay marriage was decided and now since "Justice Clarence Thomas called for the court to review other precedents, including its 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges legalizing same-sex marriage and others that protect same-sex relationships and access to contraceptives," Cruz is on the warpath.

Issues dealing with civil rights, marriage, racism, women's health issues, privacy, and the like need to be a unified edict throughout the United States.

It's unconscionable to have a restaurant in Mississippi refuse to serve a black couple because they aren't the right skin shade and the state of Texas refuse to honor a gay marriage. It truly would create two Americas which seems to be the plan of MAGA.

The Christian nationalists are seizing upon this new kangaroo court to overturn every single issue they have objected to.

Sen. Cruz wants to lead the charge.

Go to hell.

Discussion

