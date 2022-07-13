Trump Rallygoer Presents 'White Privilege Card' When Pulled Over

Mimi Israelah couldn't find her license so gave the officer the card ("Trumps Everything") instead. No citation seems to have been issued by the Anchorage Police Department and now questions are being raised about their conduct. Israelah posted the incident to social media on Facebook (since deleted), beaming as she held up her "white privilege card." The police officer is heard laughing as well. "That's hilarious," the officer is heard saying.

The video above was also deleted from Facebook but nothing is ever lost for good when it makes its way to the Internet.

The Anchorage Police Chief released a statement on Monday that didn't address the incident directly, saying in part, "As law enforcement professionals, we are held accountable for our actions, and I am aware that the action of one officer can impact the trust between the police force and our community. I know we are all human. But we belong to a profession that does not tolerate, practice, condone, facilitate, or collaborate with any form of discrimination."

Source: Anchorage Daily News

In a widely viewed post on social media that sparked public outcry, a woman who said she travelled to Anchorage for last weekend’s Trump political rally claimed that her “white privilege card” worked as a driver’s license when she was pulled over by a police officer, and she posted a smiling selfie with an apparent APD officer while holding the novelty card. Now the Anchorage Police Department is investigating the incident. Mimi Israelah, who posted the photo on Facebook, wrote in the caption that she was driving to a pizza place in Anchorage last week when she was pulled over, according to a screenshot of the post. The officer told Israelah, who identifies herself as Pinay or Filipina on her social media profiles, that she had been “waving (sic) on the road,” she wrote. She couldn’t find her license, she wrote in the post, and presented a “white privilege card.”

According to Alaska Public Media, Israelah is a regular at Trump rallies around the country.

Hospice nurse Mimi Israelah flew up from California for the event. She’s part of a band of regulars who call themselves “Front Line Joes.” She said she loves Trump rallies and has been to more than she can count. “The energy. The excitement. The love, patriotic love, all the time,” she said. “And I met so many friends that we became like family. So we travel across the country. It’s like a reunion all the time.”

The card looked like this, which you can find online or even on Amazon.

And here's a look at Mimi at the rally.