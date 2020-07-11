Chipotle Karen Says She Pulled A Gun On An Unarmed Teen Because Was Victim Of 'Ethnic Intimidation'

Jillian Wuestenberg, the idiot who pulled a gun on a 15-year-old Black teenager and her mother in a Chipotle parking lot in Michigan, gave a pathetic, whiny, and frankly, unbelievable interview with a local news outlet, 7 Action News. Wuestenberg and her husband, Eric, were caught on video pointing a loaded gun and threatening an unarmed Black teenager and her family. Welp, shortly after the video went viral, they were both charged with felony assault.



Chipotle Karen is claiming that she pulled a gun on a family that was armed with a cellphone, because she "feared for her life." Her lawyer went so far as to call it...are you ready for this? "Ethnic intimidation."

She said:

"We had no want to escalate anything. We wanted to go home, we wanted to leave in our car, we wanted the other family to be able to leave in their car. There was no desire for escalation on our part, there was a desire to live."

Sweetie, you know how you could have not escalated the situation? You could have stayed in your car and driven away. Literally, that is it. But nope, you had to play vigilante and hop out of your minivan. You pulled out your handgun and aimed it at people and threatened to shoot them. That is the literal opposite of deescalation.

The whole kerfuffle started when Wuestenburg allegedly bumped into the 15-year-old teen outside of the Chipotle. A verbal argument ensued as to whether Chipotle Karen should apologize, since she was the one that allegedly did the "bumping." Of course, Karen refused and instead chose to run to her car, after which her husband threw it into reverse, nearly hitting the teen's mother! With the car! They claim that the mother hit the car herself, but the mother claims she only tried to stop them from running over the teen.

So, Miss "I want to deescalate things" Karen got out of the car and pulled a gun and loaded it on unarmed people. Which is, of course something that totally mentally stable and calm people do. Obviously, only someone with the utmost respect and the best handgun safety training knows that you should definitely point an armed weapon at anyone and anything, even if you don't have any plans to shoot them. Because this is 'MERICA and Muh Gunz and My 2nd Amendment Rights Shall Not Be Infringed Upon is MORE IMPORTANT than the safety of innocent people.

Chipotle Karen swears she isn't racist. Maybe she is an equal opportunity assaulter - she will point her loaded gun at anyone! She probably doesn't even see skin color. She swears that the only reason she had her husband stop the car and pointed her gun at unarmed people was because she really needed to get home to her kids. Yes, that is her excuse. Instead of leaving quietly and going about her day, she delayed things in order to terrify a family while waving her gun around and screaming.

Logical.

The couple's attorney said their defense is that they were victims of "ethnic intimidation."

If convicted, they each face four years in prison, and they have both been fired from their jobs.

This is Trump’s (terrified white) America:



A manic #Karen named Jillian Wuestenberg held an unarmed Black mom & her daughters at gunpoint in a Chipotle parking lot outside Detroit on Weds night following an argument. She has since been arrested & charged with felonious assault. pic.twitter.com/ZrpUztTw1s — MK-Ultra News (@mkultranews) July 2, 2020