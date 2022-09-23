Ali Alexander Threatens Not To Vote Because GOP Hasn’t ‘Courted’ Him

“Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander said a “strategic loss” in the midterms might be better than a win by a GOP that isn’t far-right enough.
By NewsHound EllenSeptember 23, 2022

“Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander said a “strategic loss” in the midterms might be better than a win by a GOP that isn’t far-right enough.

Right Wing Watch caught Alexander whining that his vote and his movement’s vote has “not really been courted, as a demographic.” Given 2022 candidates like Doug Mastriano and Kari Lake, you have to wonder how much further to the right Alexander wants the candidates to go.

I’m going to go out on a limb and suggest that what he really wants is money and maybe some kind of position in a campaign.

Ultimately, this sounds like another grift from this convicted felon. He didn’t actually say he won’t be voting, he merely threatened it. “I’m increasingly of the belief that I personally will not be voting this midterm election,” Ali said. “I’m doing a lot of soul searching on that.”

I’m not sure Alexander has a soul or that he would ever have enough conscience to search it. I am sure he does not comprehend – or else lied about - the most basic aspects of U.S. democracy. He claimed, “If your vote was assumed for consecutive elections, that is, by definition, disenfranchisement.” He also said, “If we live in a republic, my vote does need to be courted. That’s, like, full stop.”

But I'm not arguing with his claim that “a strategic loss” may be “better than a win that cannot be sustained."

Right Wing Watch said that Alexander “is the latest far-right activist to announce that he likely will not be voting in the midterm elections,” which suggests he’s part of a trend. I haven’t heard of it but I’m all in for it!

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue