Ali Alexander Threatens Not To Vote Because GOP Hasn’t ‘Courted’ Him

“Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander said a “strategic loss” in the midterms might be better than a win by a GOP that isn’t far-right enough.

Right Wing Watch caught Alexander whining that his vote and his movement’s vote has “not really been courted, as a demographic.” Given 2022 candidates like Doug Mastriano and Kari Lake, you have to wonder how much further to the right Alexander wants the candidates to go.

I’m going to go out on a limb and suggest that what he really wants is money and maybe some kind of position in a campaign.

Ultimately, this sounds like another grift from this convicted felon. He didn’t actually say he won’t be voting, he merely threatened it. “I’m increasingly of the belief that I personally will not be voting this midterm election,” Ali said. “I’m doing a lot of soul searching on that.”

I’m not sure Alexander has a soul or that he would ever have enough conscience to search it. I am sure he does not comprehend – or else lied about - the most basic aspects of U.S. democracy. He claimed, “If your vote was assumed for consecutive elections, that is, by definition, disenfranchisement.” He also said, “If we live in a republic, my vote does need to be courted. That’s, like, full stop.”

But I'm not arguing with his claim that “a strategic loss” may be “better than a win that cannot be sustained."

Right Wing Watch said that Alexander “is the latest far-right activist to announce that he likely will not be voting in the midterm elections,” which suggests he’s part of a trend. I haven’t heard of it but I’m all in for it!