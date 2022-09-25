Chris Christie: Trump 'Pushing' DOJ To A 'Self-inflicted Indictment'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) predicted on Sunday that former President Donald Trump may be headed to a "self-inflicted" indictment.

During a panel discussion on ABC, Christie said that lies told by Trump and his surrogates were not being backed up in court after the FBI recovered classified government documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

"I think these are all self-inflicted wounds by Donald Trump," Christie said. "And you know, one of the things that I always say to clients are, you know, don't out loud fight with the Department of Justice. Like, you know, we'll fight in court and do the things we need to do. He's doing the exact opposite."

"His lawyers aren't fighting any of this in court," he continued. "They're really not. They're not putting forward any of these arguments. He's putting forward all these arguments on television. There comes a point where prosecutors are human too. And you want to keep daring them, they may just actually do it."

Christie was reluctant to predict that Trump will definitely be indicted.

"The more you absolutely antagonize with nonsense arguments on television that your lawyers won't make in court because they're afraid they'll be sanctioned if they do because they have no evidence," the former governor opined, "you're pushing yourself closer to a self-inflicted indictment and I don't want to see that happen just because I don't think it's good for our country."

"But he's pushing himself in that direction," he added.