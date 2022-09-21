Hannity Stirs Up Fox Viewers Over Immigration, Part Zillion

The absurdity of right wing commentators and politicians was on full display when Sean Hannity tried to protect and defend Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Fox News Tuesday evening for what appears to be a criminal action against legal Venezuelan migrants.

Texas Republican Chip Roy was more angry at the Sheriff of Bexar County for opening up an investigation into DeSantis' craven actions.

Rep. Roy wants Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar replaced for HIS actions and claimed DeSantis was just highlighting the immigration issue.

Hannity, as usual, simplified Gov. DeSantis' immoral actions in typical MAGA fashion. The Fox News host whined that President Biden is aiding and abetting lawbreaking.

"If I went on to the border and I put people in the back of my car, or I transported people to another state, wouldn't I get arrested for human trafficking? Isn't that against the law?" Hannity whined.

Obviously that's not what happened at all. Hannity makes 'whataboutism' even more ridiculous than it usually is.

If Hannity went to the border and told undocumented migrants that if they went with him in his car he would take them to the great state of California, give them jobs, housing, and medical care, but instead dump them off in South Dakota, with nothing and without informing local authorities, that definitely would be a crime.

Ignore that paragraph and ignore Hannity because what he just said is ludicrous. Sometimes I forget that right-wing actions are so bizarre that they need no explanations.

DeSantis should be prosecuted.

Fox News is using immigration to win the Midterm elections.

That is all.