Herschel Walker Admits It: Warnock Will 'Embarrass Me' At Debate

Herschel Walker, the controversial Republican Senate candidate of Georgia told Savanna Now that he understands is not that smart and will get embarrassed by Sen. Warnock.

Walker just agreed to a televised debate in October against Reverend Warnock and made the case against himself and for Senator Warnock when being interviewed by Savanna Now.

I am getting out talking to people and talking to you (referring to the media),” said Walker. “I'm a country boy. I'm not that smart. He's a preacher. (Warnock) is smart and wears these nice suits. So, he is going to show up and embarrass me at the debate on Oct. 14th, and I'm just waiting to show up, and I will do my best.”

Walker made an excellent campaign ad for Sen. Warnock's campaign.

I'm not smart. I don't dress nice. I didn't want to debate at all. Warnock will embarrass me.

Walker's campaign is really trying to lower expectations for the debate and then hoping that faux right-wing talking points will be enough to get him through it.

Walker was asked why he refused to debate Warnock previously, Walker just lied and claimed the Democratic Senator was ducking him and may not even show up to debate him at all.

“He may not even show up for that one,” said Walker.

Why wouldn't Warnock show up? Walker already guaranteed he'll get decimated.

Walker is banking on the tribalism that permeates the Republican Party to hand him the victory.

Why would any state elect an imbecile to represent them?

