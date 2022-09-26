Kevin McCarthy Will Make Sure Your Kids Don't Buy Fentanyl Candy

Minority leader Kevin McCarthy appeared on Mark Levin's Fox show on Sunday evening to recite and repeat his ridiculous "four-point plan to save America", which I dub the 'Boogeyman stratagem.'

Quevin wants voters to be so afraid they forget who is voting against their interests.

It seemed like McCarthy was reading off his right-wing talking points off a teleprompter throughout his entire interview, which made him sound robotic.

McCarthy's big "Commitment to America plan" is made up of four simple, yes simple, promises in the form of memes. There is no substance, yet the GOP "plan" will somehow reverse inflation overnight, save your children, stop immigration, and win the war on drugs.

It might be the lamest agenda a political party in this country has put forth in modern history.

Outside of fear-mongering every citizen of this country, one of the most laughable aspects of their plan is to make believe the Republican Party, Trump's Republican Party, will hold government accountable.

You might remember when Republicans and Trump tried to overthrow a free and fair election in 2020, but that wasn't worth McCarthy's time at all.

Levin nodded his head and claimed it was a solid agenda.

McCarthy's plan is so intellectually bankrupt that all he could do was repeat the same four things over and over again in the lengthy interview.

It was creepy watching the entire roughly thirteen-minute interview, which is exceptionally long. That's proof, however, that these are propagandists trying to brainwash their viewers with constant repetition.

McCarthy repeated his "parent's rights" nonsense.

"So you have a say in your kids' education, not the government* controlling you. We will make sure to rein in our wasteful spending -- why, it will lower inflation. It will give us a stronger future and a stronger economy. We will make sure your streets are safe..we won't defund the police, we'll provide more officers, and we will hold these prosecutors and DA's accountable," McCarthy said in a monotone cadence.

*McCarthy means George Soros, of course.

Now comes the usual GOP war on drugs that has failed for almost fifty years.

"We will secure our borders so your kids won't have to fear whether they're buying fentanyl and are gonna OD," he said.

Kids are not worried about buying Rainbow Fentanyl. Are they going to get them in a store? Or go up to a drug dealer looking for Double Bubble and instead be tricked into buying opioids?

What a f**king joke.

"We will make sure that government is accountable at the same time," McCarthy claimed.

That means investigating Hunter Biden for years and years.

McCarthy droned on and on over the same four items without any specifics because the only thing the GOP is running on is fear.

And the polls show it's really, really not working.