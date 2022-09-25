Mastriano Throws Support Behind Man Who Assaulted Elderly Clinic Escort

Mark Houck of Pennsylvania has been charged with allegedly assaulting an elderly Planned Parenthood volunteer. The man he (allegedly!) assaulted twice is 72 years old.

The elderly escort was helping two patients exit the clinic when Houck forcefully shoved him to the ground, according to WHTM.

Houck then allegedly confronted the man again, shoving him to the ground in front of the Planned Parenthood center, causing injuries requiring medical attention.

Via WHTM:

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced Friday that Mark Houck of Kintnersville was charged by Indictment with a violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. The law makes it a federal crime to use force with the intent to injure, intimidate, and interfere with anyone because that person is a provider of reproductive health care.

Houck is facing a maximum possible sentence of 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and up to $350,000 in fines.

Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, expressed outrage in a statement in support of Houck and blasted the FBI and President Joe Biden.

"The continued weaponization of the FBI and persecution by Joe Biden's DOJ against ordinary Americans is an outrage, Mastriano said in the statement.

"This morning, a heavily armed SWAT team of dozens of FBI agents raided the home of Mark Houck of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, with his wife and terrified children inside over a case that was long thrown out by the District Court in Philadelphia," his statement reads. "Mark and Ryan-Marie Houck's seven children were traumatized and in tears as they witnessed their parents held at gunpoint and their father hauled away in handcuffs."

"As governor, I will not allow the police state of Joe Biden to enforce his persecution against his political enemies on sacred Pennsylvania soil," he added. "Not on my watch."

Mark Houck was arrested yesterday for assaulting a 72 year-old man escorting a patient into a Planned Parenthood clinic. MAGA Gov cand Mastriano says: “As Gov, I will not allow the police state of Biden to enforce his persecution against his political enemies on sacred PA soil.” pic.twitter.com/DKfUZ4d1Sk — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 24, 2022

The right-wing response is pathetic. He allegedly assaulted a man in his seventies, but they are the victims.

Biden’s FBI arrests Catholic pro-life dad with guns drawn in front of his terrified 7 kids.

They coming for us!

Now we know what they meant by “rosary extremists”. https://t.co/eoLxrZzAtJ — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) September 24, 2022

The charges weren't dropped. I have no idea what Mastriano is talking about or how he has connected it to the President. The party of law and order isn't very law and order-y.