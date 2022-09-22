Trump-Backed Candidate Caught Lying Over Military Service

Trump-endorsed House candidate J.R. Majewski never went to Afganistan. You don't say.
Trump-Backed Candidate Caught Lying Over Military Service
Credit: Screen capture
By Conover KennardSeptember 22, 2022

While campaigning for an Ohio congressional seat, Trump-endorsed Republican J.R. Majewski claimed that was an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Majewski went as far as to describe “tough” conditions, including a lack of running water that forced him to go more than 40 days without a shower. He sounds very tough and rugged. Brave. A real badass. Of course, he lied.

Via the AP:

Military documents obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request tell a different story.

They indicate Majewski never deployed to Afghanistan but instead completed a six-month stint helping to load planes at an air base in Qatar, a longtime U.S. ally that is a safe distance from the fighting.

Majewski’s account of his time in the military is just one aspect of his biography that is suspect. His post-military career has been defined by exaggerations, conspiracy theories, talk of violent action against the U.S. government, and occasional financial duress.

Still, thanks to an unflinching allegiance to former President Donald Trump — Majewski once painted a massive Trump mural on his lawn — he also stands a chance of defeating longtime Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in a district recently redrawn to favor Republicans.

Probably the massive "Trump" engrained in his lawn caught the former reality show star's attention. Well, also the lies.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.