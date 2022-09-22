Trump-Backed Candidate Caught Lying Over Military Service

While campaigning for an Ohio congressional seat, Trump-endorsed Republican J.R. Majewski claimed that was an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Majewski went as far as to describe “tough” conditions, including a lack of running water that forced him to go more than 40 days without a shower. He sounds very tough and rugged. Brave. A real badass. Of course, he lied.

Via the AP:

Military documents obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request tell a different story.

They indicate Majewski never deployed to Afghanistan but instead completed a six-month stint helping to load planes at an air base in Qatar, a longtime U.S. ally that is a safe distance from the fighting.

Majewski’s account of his time in the military is just one aspect of his biography that is suspect. His post-military career has been defined by exaggerations, conspiracy theories, talk of violent action against the U.S. government, and occasional financial duress.

Still, thanks to an unflinching allegiance to former President Donald Trump — Majewski once painted a massive Trump mural on his lawn — he also stands a chance of defeating longtime Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in a district recently redrawn to favor Republicans.