Gavin Newsom Tells Biden: 'I'm All In, Count Me In'

Gavin Newsom has won three elections in five years in America’s largest state, is vocal about his party’s messaging defects and follows Ron DeSantis and the right-wing media ecosystem with a zeal that would put some opposition researchers to shame. Via Politico:

[...] Newsom wants the word to go forth: He’s not going to challenge President Biden for the Democratic nomination in 2024.

“I’ve told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady,” he recounted to me as we sat on the top floor of California’s now-ceremonial governor’s mansion on election night.

His message to Ron Klain and Jill Biden over the summer — when he visited Washington amid growing speculation, and considerable West Wing irritation, that he was plotting a primary challenge — was to count him as a firm supporter of Biden’s reelection: “I’m all in, count me in,” he said he told them.

Newsom relayed the same to Biden himself on election night.