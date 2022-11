Mrs. Betty Bowers says the Thanksgiving prayer at the GOP Thanksgiving dinner, although they do not have much to be thankful for after the red wave never materialized and they lost the Senate, again, and by a larger margin than 2020. Most and foremost, she indirectly points out that there are many more turkeys at the dinner than just what's on the tables. Consider it a primer for tomorrow when you get to see your drunk and/or crazy MAGA relatives.

