Dude Announcing For President Looks On As His Pregnant Wife Collapses

Perhaps God was trying to tell him something...

You can learn more about Rollan Roberts II here. His father seems to be a state senator in West Virginia and a pastor. ROBERTS II describes himself as "an American businessman, government advisor, and 2024 Republican candidate for President of the United States."

Source: Independent

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Mr Roberts heard the disturbance, turned around, and then slowly made his way over to where his wife was lying on the floor. Some observers were not impressed with the optics.

Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024! pic.twitter.com/iPP1qcx3pr — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 26, 2023

"And if my pregnant wife faints to the floor, I'll keep on talking while aides attend her, then slowly wander over and stare at her like 'Hey, I'm trying to give a speech here.'" pic.twitter.com/enE7eDHaPx — Kat 4 Obama (@Kat4Obama) January 26, 2023

UPDATE: Interestingly, Mr Roberts completely cut out his wife's collapse in the YouTube version. Around the 7:30 mark, she is standing, and then she is seated.