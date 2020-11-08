SNL's Colin Jost Looks Forward To Never Having To Listen To Donald Trump Again

SNL Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che roasted Trump for refusing to concede and looked forward to the day that no one has to listen to Trump again if they don't want to. I'm much less optimistic than Jost is that that day is coming anytime soon:

With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris set to take on the White House after beating out Donald Trump and Mike Pence the for 2020 election, Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost can look forward to more than just a new administration.

During their latest Weekend Update installment, the hosts celebrated the Biden win by featuring various footage of street celebrations across the country and the world. The celebrations continued in studio 8H as the two SNL cast members reveled in the idea of never having to pay attention to Trump’s often outlandish claims and scandals.

“Pretty soon we will never have to listen to Donald Trump ever again,” Jost said. “We may want to listen for entertainment, but we don’t have to.”

While Che said the day following the Saturday morning results likened the peaceful scene in The Shawshank Redemption where the prisoners take a break by drinking beer on the roof, Jost continued dunking on Trump’s eventual minimized news coverage, noting that “in three months Trump will just be another person spewing conspiracy theories.”