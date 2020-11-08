Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

SNL's Colin Jost Looks Forward To Never Having To Listen To Donald Trump Again

SNL Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che roasted Trump for refusing to concede and looked forward to the day that no one has to listen to Trump again if they don't want to.
By Heather
2 hours ago by Heather
Views:

SNL Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che roasted Trump for refusing to concede and looked forward to the day that no one has to listen to Trump again if they don't want to. I'm much less optimistic than Jost is that that day is coming anytime soon:

With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris set to take on the White House after beating out Donald Trump and Mike Pence the for 2020 election, Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost can look forward to more than just a new administration.

During their latest Weekend Update installment, the hosts celebrated the Biden win by featuring various footage of street celebrations across the country and the world. The celebrations continued in studio 8H as the two SNL cast members reveled in the idea of never having to pay attention to Trump’s often outlandish claims and scandals.

“Pretty soon we will never have to listen to Donald Trump ever again,” Jost said. “We may want to listen for entertainment, but we don’t have to.”

While Che said the day following the Saturday morning results likened the peaceful scene in The Shawshank Redemption where the prisoners take a break by drinking beer on the roof, Jost continued dunking on Trump’s eventual minimized news coverage, noting that “in three months Trump will just be another person spewing conspiracy theories.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

SNL Weekend Update: Trump's Moscow Tower

SNL Weekend Update: Trump's Moscow Tower

Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che take on Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, his Trump Tower Moscow deal, Paul Manafort and Melania's White House Christmas decorations during their Weekend Update segment.
Dec 02, 2018
By Heather

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.