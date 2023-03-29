FL Principal Resigns After Sending $100K To Scammer Posing As Elon Musk

"Jan McGee claims she was scammed online by a fake Elon Musk after spending months talking to this person in hopes of getting the space pioneer to invest millions in the school in exchange for a $100,000 upfront investment."
By Ed ScarceMarch 29, 2023

According to the article, McGee made out the check to Elon Musk herself but was found out by the school's business manager. Jan McGee had been the charter school's principal since it opened in 2011. Apparently not the greatest work environment either, as at the school board meeting other school administrators said they could no longer work under McGee, so she quit. No word yet if she'll face prosecution.

Source: WESH

OAK HILL, Fla. —The longtime principal of a charter school in southeast Volusia County resigned under fire Tuesday night after it was discovered she wrote a $100,000 check out of the school's account to an Internet scammer posing as Elon Musk.

“I love this school more than anything else. If it means your administration is going to stay, I'm turning in my resignation,” principal Jan McGee said.

McGee has been the principal of Burns Science and Technology in Oak Hill since it opened in 2011. The school, with just under 1,000 students, is A-rated and has a huge waiting list.

The school's business manager got wind of what happened and canceled the check before it was cashed, but at a sometimes chaotic and packed school board meeting Tuesday night, other school administrators say McGee was repeatedly warned it was a scam and laid out other issues they say led to a toxic work environment.

When they said they could no longer work under McGee, she resigned and left the building.

