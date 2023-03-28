GOP Lawmaker: People Are Too Emotional After School Shootings

Following the Nashville shooting, President Joe Biden renewed calls for Congress to pass a ban on semi-automatic rifles. "It's ripping our communities apart," he said of gun violence after three 9-year-old students and three staff members were shot and killed at the Covenant School in Nashville on Monday morning.

CNN's Manu Raju spoke to several Republicans about Biden's call for a ban, which didn't go down very well.

Pro-life Florida Rep. Byron Donalds thinks people are being too emotional about it. After all, it's just another school shooting where kids are murdered. Again. This marks the 129th mass shooting, but Donalds wants you to calm your ass down and let the slaughters continue.

Donalds told Raju that reactions to the latest school shooting are just "politics" and "emotions."

"Emotion doesn't solve problems," he added.

And, of course, nothing will change.

John Cornyn, a member of Senate GOP leadership and key negotiator on gun safety package in last Congress, told us he doesn’t believe any more legislation will move on the issue this Congress. Called Biden’s demands for assault weapons ban and more checks “tired talking points.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 27, 2023

Steve Scalise, House majority leader, rejects talk of new gun laws in wake of TN shooting. “There's some people that want to try to exploit a tragedy for their own political gain, and that's not something people should be first thinking about when you have a tragedy,” he said — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 28, 2023

Scalise, a victim of gun violence, isn't budging, either.

“People don't even have those facts, and yet they're already trying to just take away guns from law-abiding citizens,” he told us amid Biden calls to reinstate ban on semi-automatic rifles and expand background checks.

Scalise opposed the bipartisan gun safety law enacted in ‘22 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 28, 2023

What a disgrace. They aren't pro-life. They're pro-death, and it's disgusting. And, you're damn right we're emotional, you ghoul. They're trying to normalize the violence.