GOP Lawmaker: People Are Too Emotional After School Shootings

What in the pro-life hell is he talking about?
By Conover KennardMarch 28, 2023

Following the Nashville shooting, President Joe Biden renewed calls for Congress to pass a ban on semi-automatic rifles. "It's ripping our communities apart," he said of gun violence after three 9-year-old students and three staff members were shot and killed at the Covenant School in Nashville on Monday morning.

CNN's Manu Raju spoke to several Republicans about Biden's call for a ban, which didn't go down very well.

Pro-life Florida Rep. Byron Donalds thinks people are being too emotional about it. After all, it's just another school shooting where kids are murdered. Again. This marks the 129th mass shooting, but Donalds wants you to calm your ass down and let the slaughters continue.

Donalds told Raju that reactions to the latest school shooting are just "politics" and "emotions."

"Emotion doesn't solve problems," he added.

And, of course, nothing will change.

Scalise, a victim of gun violence, isn't budging, either.

What a disgrace. They aren't pro-life. They're pro-death, and it's disgusting. And, you're damn right we're emotional, you ghoul. They're trying to normalize the violence.

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon