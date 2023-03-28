GOP Lawmaker: People Are Too Emotional After School Shootings

Following the Nashville shooting, President Joe Biden renewed calls for Congress to pass a ban on semi-automatic rifles. "It's ripping our communities apart," he said of gun violence after three 9-year-old students and three staff members were shot and killed at the Covenant School in Nashville on Monday morning.
CNN's Manu Raju spoke to several Republicans about Biden's call for a ban, which didn't go down very well.
Pro-life Florida Rep. Byron Donalds thinks people are being too emotional about it. After all, it's just another school shooting where kids are murdered. Again. This marks the 129th mass shooting, but Donalds wants you to calm your ass down and let the slaughters continue.
Donalds told Raju that reactions to the latest school shooting are just "politics" and "emotions."
"Emotion doesn't solve problems," he added.
And, of course, nothing will change.
Scalise, a victim of gun violence, isn't budging, either.
What a disgrace. They aren't pro-life. They're pro-death, and it's disgusting. And, you're damn right we're emotional, you ghoul. They're trying to normalize the violence.