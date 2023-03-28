Maddow Has Perfect Idea For Trump's VP Pick: Twitter Fanboy 'Catturd'

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow noted that Donald Trump cited the 58-year-old Trump fanboy known as "Catturd," who did a Twitter poll showing that the former President is leading. That's right; Trump is touting a Twitter poll of a 58-year-old man who shitposts on social media all day.

"Forgive me, but I have to do this," Maddow said Monday night. "I'm sorry, you just have to stick with me here, OK?"

"Today, a Trump-aligned super PAC posted this shiny, official-looking poll that looks so, so good for former President Donald Trump," she continued.

"As you can see, the poll has him trouncing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the Republican presidential nomination," the MSNBC host said. "Very, very exciting for them, right?"

"If you look closely, you can see that the source for this poll is, oh, Catturd 2," she continued. "Congratulations, sir."

"Who among us has not longed for the day in which we can claim victory in the acclaimed Catturd 2 presidential poll?" she said sarcastically.

Maddow suggested that Cat Shit should be Trump's running mate.

"You know, Catturd does really seem to appeal to Trump in a visceral way," she said. And I will note that Mike Pence is almost certainly not coming back as Trump's running mate."

"And I know it doesn't totally roll off the tongue, but the T-shirts would be incredible, right?" she said. "I mean, can't you vote Trump Catturd 2 for a fresh step?"

"Scoop away your worries?" she added.

I think it's a fine idea. After all, that Twitter user is an evil piece of Cat Shit. Even Rep. Adam Kinzinger called him out for mocking victims of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. And Rep. Lauren Boebert came to Cat Shit's defense.

What a great match. Trump/Cat Sh*t 2024!