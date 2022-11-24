Brave Lauren Boebert Protects 'Catturd' From Rep. Kinzinger

Rep. Adam Kinzinger took issue with a Twitter user that has been kissing former President Donald Trump's obese ass for quite a while now. @Catturd2 has an impressive one million followers on the platform. Of course, that's depressing on so many levels. For one, Catturd is exactly as his name suggests. He's a piece of shit. I've seen his tweets before. He enjoys the attention, but this time he took things too far as he posted a meme mocking Ukrainian victims of Russia's invasion.

If Cat Shit was around during the Nazi Germany era, he would be making jokes about lampshades made from human skin.

"Literal evil," Kinzinger tweeted. "If I met you in person, it would not end well… for you. Sicko."

"Trolls who have never done a thing in their life pretend to be patriots and laugh at real warriors," he added.

And so, because today hasn't been weird enough, controversial Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert rushed in to defend Catturd.

Russia's war crimes are piling up. Their military members have raped children and women. Hospitals and shelters with children inside have been obliterated. Entire cities have been destroyed. Mass graves filled with civilians have been discovered. Earlier this month, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that investigators have uncovered over 400 "war crimes" committed by Russia.

Russian troops have been looting, torturing civilians, stealing toilets and even animals, and kidnapping Ukrainian children to bring them to Russia for adoption. Yes, if you're OK with any of this like Kinzinger said, you're evil. Kinzinger isn't retiring in shame. History books will be kind to him, while future historians will wonder what was wrong with Americans in 2022 that they had to reelect BoBo.

This guy is delusional. Kinzinger has an impressive military background; he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in 2003 and later awarded his pilot wings. He was initially a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot and flew missions in South America, Guam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Later, he switched to flying the RC-26 surveillance aircraft and was stationed in Iraq twice. Meanwhile, Cat Shit has a MAGA hat and a Twitter account.

And yet, Catturd thinks that he and Lumpy can push Kinzinger around.

Hey, Catturd, Slava Ukraini! До біса Росія!