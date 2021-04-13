Adam Kinzinger's Twitter Analogy FAIL: GOP Is Not 'Your Dad'

Rep. Adam Kinzinger has this week's #Fail, and it's only Tuesday.

Kinzinger is one of those never-Trumpers who some Democrats fall in love with because he says things that make them feel there may be some hope for bridging the divide between the parties. Actual Democrats sent money to Kinzinger when he came out against Trump during Donald's impeachments, plural.

And seriously, fellow Democrats, you HAVE to stop doing that. Get some self-respect, and stop sending money to any Republicans, including the Lincoln Project. Republicans of any stripe are NOT your friends. After the dust settles they'll be coming after your Social Security and voting more tax cuts for billionaires. It's who they are.

So Kinzinger decided Monday night to tweet an analogy that pretended to be nice to Democrats, but which most people read as an unintended confession of "family" dysfunction.

I used to say Dems were the mom party, and GOP was the dad party. If you get hurt or need comfort, go to mom. If you need some tough truth or protection you go to dad. It still works but now mom is trying to buy your love and dads been hitting the sauce. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) April 13, 2021

The Twitter replies followed a theme, ahem.

Dad is an abusive, racist, psychotic POS and Mom has to clean up all the mess and trauma and deal with the gaslighting AND try to protect the fam from his threats even AFTER she has thrown him out. — (((BadAtBallet🇺🇸))) (@AlizaWrites) April 13, 2021

All I see is Mom trying to clean up a huge mess that Dad makes over & over, Dad is selfish & cruel=like mocking the poor as he give his wealthy friends huge gifts (we can't afford & they don't need) he denys science, insults Mom and takes no blame for the mess our family is in — funnygurlscope (@funnygirlescope) April 13, 2021

Dad is a racist. — arman walker (@armanwalker) April 13, 2021

Hey, that’s great. You know how we can hold “dad” accountable for his terrible behavior?



Pass #HR1. — Angela Hamade (@heyaries1981) April 13, 2021

Mom's trying to make the home secure, safe, productive, and comfortable while dad spends the money on teenagers, illegal drugs, and booze while blaming mom for all his problems. — Sue wears a mask. You should too. BLM. (@SueBanski) April 13, 2021

Mom’s trying to make sure that you have the resources necessary for a future when you aren’t the only big kid on the block. Dad, who was always talking about the “the good ole days” finally snapped and honestly believes it’s 1861 again. — Tony (@sicily_t) April 13, 2021