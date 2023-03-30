CONFIRMED: Manhattan Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump

Donald Trump will be the first former President to face criminal charges after the grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict him. On Wednesday, Trump took to Truth Social to praise the grand jury while lashing out at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. I don't think his obvious ploy worked out.

Via The New York Times:

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Donald J. Trump on Thursday for his role in paying hush money to a porn star, according to four people with knowledge of the matter, a historic development that will shake up the 2024 presidential race and forever mark him as the nation's first former President to face criminal charges. The felony indictment, filed under seal by the Manhattan district attorney's office, will likely be announced in the coming days. By then, prosecutors working for the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, will have asked Mr. Trump to surrender and to face arraignment on charges that remain unknown for now. He will be fingerprinted. He will be photographed. He may even be handcuffed.

And the former President of the United States of America will be read the standard Miranda warning: He will be told that he has the right to remain silent and the right to an attorney.

Imagine Bloaty McBatshit keeping his mouth shut. That will never happen. I know this indictment watch is exhausting, so let's celebrate when he's fingerprinted. Lock Lumpy up!

UPDATE: DA Alvin Bragg's office confirms:

Statement from DA Bragg's office re Trump's "surrender." pic.twitter.com/bkSqfQyHsA — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 30, 2023

Trump attorney says he'll surrender: