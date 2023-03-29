Marge And Her Band Of Haters Land In Twitter Jail For Targeting Trans People

Controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Twitter shitposter Catturd, and Andy Ngo, who tries to cosplay as a journalist (LOL), all got temporarily shitcanned on Twitter after targeting the trans community following the Nashville Christian school shooting that left three 9-year-olds dead, and three employees. And the shooter, who identified as transgender, or at least was exploring that identity.

Twitter Vice President Ella Irwin explained the bans.

Correct. We had to automatically sweep our platform and remove >5000 tweets /retweets of this poster. We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. "Vengeance" does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok — Ella Irwin (@ellagirwin) March 28, 2023

We did not take a "strike" approach with restricting these tweets. We just restricted the media being shared. There is no impact to users for having tweeted it unless it is reposted after removal or was posted with additional calls for violence/ wishes of harm. — Ella Irwin (@ellagirwin) March 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Cat Shit is crying sad MAGA tears on Truth Social.

"Like a bunch of people, my Twitter account has been locked for 12 hours because they won't let you say anything about the "protected class" transgenders," the 58-year-old shitposter wrote. "And of course, they can say anything they want no matter how vile it is."

They could, and stay here with me for a second, not be hateful people, especially on a platform whose owner has a trans daughter, now named Vivian Jenna Wilson, to distance herself from dear old Dad because "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form." But she's still his daughter. Elon Musk’s ex-partner Grimes dated Chelsea Manning, a trans woman, for a while.

What I'm saying is that trans individuals are real. They have souls, hearts, and feelings just like everyone else. Sporkfoot, Ngo, and Cat Shit don't seem to have those human traits. My niece is trans. I'm very proud of her.

As for Ngo, he makes up stories about Antifa for attention. Cat Shit is another story. He has mocked Ukrainians who died after Russia invaded their country. Rep. Adam Kinzinger called him "literal evil."