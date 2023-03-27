Ukraine Eliminates 'Hero Of Russia' Responsible For Ilovaisk Massacre

In 2014, surrounded Ukrainian forces were promised a safe corridor for retreat. Instead, Battalion Commander Dmitry Lysitsky broke the ceasefire and opened fire.
Ukraine Eliminates 'Hero Of Russia' Responsible For Ilovaisk Massacre
By Ed ScarceMarch 27, 2023

In 2014, this guy was committing unspeakable war crimes in the Donbas. For that, Putin awarded him the Hero of Russia medal. Yesterday they got their revenge.

As is often the case through the fog of war, the Ukrainians claimed to have killed him in a military operation, an official Russian telegram channel had him dying heroically in battle, while a Russian military blogger had him committing suicide at his own home in Stavropol.

Source: Euromaidan Press

Ukraine has liquidated Russian commander Dmitry Lysitsky, who ordered the killing of Ukrainian defenders who tried to break through the Russian encirclement of Ilovaisk in 2014, Ukrainian military journalist Yuriy Butusov has reported.

According to him, the elimination of the Russian commander was a part of the revenge operation for the Ilovaisk massacre, in which 366 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, nearly 450 wounded, and 300 imprisoned during the battle for Donbas.

The Ilovaisk tragedy is one of the deadliest battles in Ukrainian history.

At the end of August 2014, after fierce fighting, Ukrainian soldiers were encircled by the Russian military near Ilovaisk.

According to the mutual agreement between Russia and Ukraine, the defenders were supposed to exit from the town through the humanitarian “corridor”. However, Russian troops began shelling when Ukrainian soldiers tried to pass it.

And more details about his crime, which was then rewarded with a medal by Putin, of course.

In 2014, Lisitsky commanded the Battalion Tactical Group of the 247th regiment, when it attacked Ukrainian units that were exiting an encirclement. The movement was being conducted during a mutual ceasefire, in an agreed upon corridor, in Ilovaisk in the area of ​​the village of Horbatenka. Ukrainian and Russian commanders had agreed that control of the area would be ceded to the Russians peacefully, under the condition that the Ukrainian forces be allowed to withdraw unharmed. Once all the Ukrainian troops were in the open, Lisitsky gave the command to break the ceasefire and shell the column. As a result, 366 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, about 450 were wounded, 300 were captured, and Lisitsky was awarded the Hero of Russia medal.

