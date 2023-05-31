Happily Ever After: Tara Reade Defects To Russia

Ohh, yeah. THAT Tara Reade.

I don't think I can say it any better than Ellen did. I won't even try.

We'll just note that she has now defected to Russia, where she will presumably live happily ever after in her special fairy tale.

After being out of the headlines for years, Reade turned up in Moscow on Tuesday, where she sat alongside convicted Kremlin spy Maria Butina and answered questions from Russian state media. Butina was sentenced to 18 months in a US prison in 2019 for conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent, and now serves in the Russian parliament in President Vladimir Putin’s party. Reade said she decided to come to Russia following death threats she received this year after she reiterated her accusations regarding Biden and announced on Twitter that she was willing “to testify under oath in Congress if asked.” “When I got off the plane in Moscow, for the first time in a very long time I felt safe, and I felt heard, and I felt respected. That has not happened in my own country,” Reade said.

🚨BREAKING: Tara Reade, who accused Biden of sexual assault and had claims debunked, has just announced that she has defected to Russia during a press conference with convicted Russian spy Maria Butina. pic.twitter.com/sQqQdnGfZ9 — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) May 30, 2023

I guess it's safe to say that Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene no longer plan to bring Tara Reade in to testify before Congress, now that she has escaped America for Russia.



My guess is that they never planned to bring her in because they knew her testimony… pic.twitter.com/qGlb4wbLPk — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 31, 2023

How ya doin' Matt Gaetz?