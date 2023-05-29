What Is Memorial Holiday

Why is this so hard for Republicans to understand?
What Is Memorial Holiday
By Chris capper LiebenthalMay 29, 2023

Memorial Day, otherwise known as Republican Hypocrisy Day, always gets under my skin. Not the holiday itself, but the way Republicans pretend to make such a big deal about it before going back to the Capitol to cut benefits or to send them off to another unjust war. To make matters worse, they always get confused about all three military holidays - Armed Forces Day, Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

So if you're a Republican, download and save this picture, print out this picture, study this picture and memorize this picture. But for crying out loud, stop getting it wrong, dammit! Or better yet, stop pretending you even care.

Now I'll get off my soapbox and return you to our normally scheduled programming. Peace out.

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon