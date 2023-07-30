Ron DeSantis Gives Classic Rebuttal To Awful Poll Numbers

Reporter: "With all due respect, Governor, you’re down by 30 points, though." DeSantis: "Says You!"
By Ed ScarceJuly 30, 2023

The freefall continues for the DeSantis campaign with a candidate who can't seem to do anything other than make matters worse.

Source: Mediaite

On Friday night’s edition of NBC Nightly News, the program’s package on Gutierrez and his report on the DeSantis effort in Iowa included a brutal exchange in which Gutierrez interrupts DeSantis with some hard reality, and DeSantis pauses for a moment before giving the classic rebuttal “Says you!”:

GOV. RON DESANTIS: If we make it about the vision for the future, we’re going to win. Obviously, with me as the nominee, you know, we’re going to focus on Biden’s failures and our vision for the future. That’s what the election will be about. If Donald Trump is the nominee, it’s going to be about all those other issues.

GABE GUTIERREZ: With all due respect, Governor, you’re down by 30 points, though.

GOV. RON DESANTIS: (PAUSE) Well, no, I mean, that… Says you! I mean, I can tell you, we’ve been in Iowa. I’m the one showing up at all these places. We’re signing up people day after day here in Iowa.

The poll in question.

f1wjbqoakayscde

And DeSantis' brilliant retort.

I think this sums things up nicely.

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon