Ron DeSantis Gives Classic Rebuttal To Awful Poll Numbers

On Friday night’s edition of NBC Nightly News, the program’s package on Gutierrez and his report on the DeSantis effort in Iowa included a brutal exchange in which Gutierrez interrupts DeSantis with some hard reality, and DeSantis pauses for a moment before giving the classic rebuttal “Says you!”:

GOV. RON DESANTIS: If we make it about the vision for the future, we’re going to win. Obviously, with me as the nominee, you know, we’re going to focus on Biden’s failures and our vision for the future. That’s what the election will be about. If Donald Trump is the nominee, it’s going to be about all those other issues.

GABE GUTIERREZ: With all due respect, Governor, you’re down by 30 points, though.

GOV. RON DESANTIS: (PAUSE) Well, no, I mean, that… Says you! I mean, I can tell you, we’ve been in Iowa. I’m the one showing up at all these places. We’re signing up people day after day here in Iowa.