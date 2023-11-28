George Santos Seen Flying Over The National Mall

During an event held Tuesday, a 15-foot inflatable caricature of Santos briefly flew but mostly tumbled across the National Mall.
By Ed ScarceNovember 28, 2023

MoveOn.org with a clever protest on the continued presence of George Santos in Congress. The appearance came as part of the Expel Santos NOW Action event hosted by the group MoveOn.

Source: WJLA

WASHINGTON (7News) — As George Santos faces bipartisan pressure on Capitol Hill following the recent House Ethics report, he also faced another, much more mocking call from members of the public not far from his office.

During an event held on the National Mall Tuesday, a 15-foot inflatable caricature of Santos briefly showcased the New York representative wearing a red tie with text reading, "full of lies."

The appearance came as part of the Expel Santos NOW Action event hosted by the group MoveOn. The event started at Union Square before moving closer to Capitol Hill.

Open thread below...

Discussion

