George Santos Seen Flying Over The National Mall

Source: WJLA

WASHINGTON (7News) — As George Santos faces bipartisan pressure on Capitol Hill following the recent House Ethics report, he also faced another, much more mocking call from members of the public not far from his office.

During an event held on the National Mall Tuesday, a 15-foot inflatable caricature of Santos briefly showcased the New York representative wearing a red tie with text reading, "full of lies."

The appearance came as part of the Expel Santos NOW Action event hosted by the group MoveOn. The event started at Union Square before moving closer to Capitol Hill.