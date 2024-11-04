'Whether She Likes It Or Not'

This is really creepy, but true.
By Cliff SchecterNovember 4, 2024

As is often said, the media has spent this entire election cycle covering the odds, not the stakes. Well, my media firm, Blue Amp Strategies, working with Citizens United for Democracy, shared the stakes and then some in this incredible ad.

Watch it. Yes, it's Creepy AF. But the worst part? It's true. This is the world we'll continue to live in--in fact we'll all live in no matter our home state--if Donald Trump is elected President again on Tuesday. Let's do everything we have to do, knock on every last door, make every last call or donation, to make sure this isn't our future.

Watch the ad!

Then go subscribe to Cliff's Edge for more content like this.

