Josh Hawley Slams Comer Over Refusal For Public Hearing For Hunter Biden

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said he disagrees with Rep. James Comer (R-KY) about whether Hunter Biden should testify publicly.
By David EdwardsNovember 29, 2023

In an interview with Fox Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn, Hawley reacted to the news that Biden had offered his public testimony to Comer's Oversight Committee.

For his part, Comer has rejected Biden's offer. Hawley disagreed.

"I mean, if you do this stuff in private, what happens is there's inevitably bunches of leaks, and then it's, you know, well so-and-so said this and so-and-so said that. It's like, oh, just do it in public and let the public see," he said. "Let's open the doors so y'all can report on it."

Vaughn pointed out that Democrats criticized Comer, arguing that Republicans "really are not interested in the facts."

