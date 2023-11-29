Space Karen: Come For The Anti-Semitism, Stay For Pizzagate

Pizzagate was the gateway drug for Q nonsense.
Space Karen: Come For The Anti-Semitism, Stay For Pizzagate
Hey, at least it's not a **tinfoil** hat...Credit: @bluegal (Composite)
By TengrainNovember 29, 2023

So Elon Musk returned from the Middle East to inspect the devastation in Israel from the Hamas attack, and immediately pivoted to Pizzagate, as one does:

Elon Musk voiced support Tuesday for Pizzagate, the long-debunked conspiracy theory that led a man to fire a rifle inside a Washington, D.C., restaurant in 2016.

[…] Musk’s post was the latest in what has become a string of tweets in which Musk boosted debunked theories and comes just one day after he visited Israel to try to tamp down anger over an explosion of antisemitism on X that has caused a growing number of advertisers to flee.

Come for the antisemitism, stay for the conspiracy theories. Anyway, the Xeet was deleted, so I have no idea what it said and how Space Karen endorsed it, but remember that Pizzagate was the gateway drug for the Q nonsense, so we know where this is going: straight to Hair Füror.

A Washington Post spokesperson said today that the company had made the decision to pause its advertising on Xitter (rhymes with Twitter). Pizzagate was too close to home, I guess?

My personal theory about why all the Q BS vanished is because Lord Damp Nut never declared martial law and vanquished his enemies. I fully expect Q-BS to reappear as part of his 2024 Goat Rodeo run. It’s coming.

UPDATE 1: Space Karen has been promoting Pizzagate for a while, it seems:

Elon Musk has boosted the ‘pizzagate’ conspiracy theory five times in the last two weeks
A new iteration of “pizzagate” has focused on unfounded claims that journalists were part of the conspiracy theory.

Republished with permission from Mock, Paper, Scissors.

