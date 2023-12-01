Texts Reveal Scott Perry's Maneuvers To ALLEGEDLY Help Trump Steal Election

So it turns out Freedom Caucus whack job Scott Perry was quite a busy little ALLEGED seditionist between the 2020 election and Jan. 6th, according to newspaper reports this week. Via the Pennsylvania Capital-Star:
The records a federal court ordered turned over to a special prosecutor investigating efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s election include conversations between U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-10th District) and Pennsylvania lawmakers, a court filing shows. The conversations were about purported fraud in the commonwealth’s 2020 election, according to the document, which was unsealed by the U.S. Circuit Court for the District of Columbia on Tuesday,
The document details a lower court’s decision on what records seized from Perry’s personal cell phone after the attempted Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection are shielded by an exception from disclosure for legislative speech and debate.
Among more than 2,000 records to which U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell granted Special Prosecutor Jack Smith access are exchanges that Perry had with Pennsylvania state Reps. Mike Jones (R-York), Dawn Keefer (R-York) and Seth Grove (R-York), and state Sens. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson), Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York), and Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin).
Via Politico, here's a little taste of his other contacts:
A Dec. 12, 2020, text exchange with Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel discussing efforts to challenge Joe Biden’s victory in the election.
A series of exchanges between Perry and a former DOJ colleague, Robert Gasaway, between Dec. 30, 2020, and Jan. 5, 2021, in which Perry embraced a plan to have then-Vice President Mike Pence “admit testimony” prior to the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. Perry agreed to “sell[] the idea” with a call to Trump, Pence and Trump adviser John Eastman, but Perry later alerted Gasaway that Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, “will not allow access.”
A description of numerous exchanges between Perry and top Trump administration officials, including (Jeffrey) Clark, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, senior adviser Eric Herschmann and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, a former House colleague of Perry.
A Nov, 12, 2020 text to Trump campaign lawyer Alex Cannon advising the campaign on challenges to the election results in Pennsylvania, as well as numerous other contacts with Trump-affiliated lawyers Jenna Ellis, Boris Epshteyn and Justin Clark.
An exchange with Simone Gold, a doctor known for opposing the Covid vaccine who would later plead guilty to misdemeanors for her role in the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6.
[...] Texts with “cybersecurity individuals” working with attorney Sidney Powell to challenge the election results, including Phil Waldron. In one exchange, Perry emailed former Trump National Security Council staffer Rich Higgins to relay an “incredibly spooky” allegation that the U.S. Army had confiscated election servers in Germany to help cover up fraud.