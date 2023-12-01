Texts Reveal Scott Perry's Maneuvers To ALLEGEDLY Help Trump Steal Election

So it turns out Freedom Caucus whack job Scott Perry was quite a busy little ALLEGED seditionist between the 2020 election and Jan. 6th, according to newspaper reports this week. Via the Pennsylvania Capital-Star:

The records a federal court ordered turned over to a special prosecutor investigating efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s election include conversations between U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-10th District) and Pennsylvania lawmakers, a court filing shows. The conversations were about purported fraud in the commonwealth’s 2020 election, according to the document, which was unsealed by the U.S. Circuit Court for the District of Columbia on Tuesday, The document details a lower court’s decision on what records seized from Perry’s personal cell phone after the attempted Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection are shielded by an exception from disclosure for legislative speech and debate. Among more than 2,000 records to which U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell granted Special Prosecutor Jack Smith access are exchanges that Perry had with Pennsylvania state Reps. Mike Jones (R-York), Dawn Keefer (R-York) and Seth Grove (R-York), and state Sens. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson), Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York), and Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin).

Via Politico, here's a little taste of his other contacts: