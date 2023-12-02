Don Jr. Runs To George Santos's Defense Because Of Course He Did

Many Republicans weren't happy with former Rep. George Santos's expulsion from Congress. Ultimately, the vote came in at 311 to 114 to expel the Long Island fabulist. Among Republicans, 105 members voted to kick his lying ass to the curb, and 112 voted on keeping him like a weight around the neck of his party.

The top House GOP leadership, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, voted against the grifter's expulsion. So far, the Republican party's leader, Donald J. Trump, hasn't said much about it, but his son, Junior, sure did.

"Right, wrong, or indifferent as it relates to the George Santos expulsion, it seems America is getting very comfortable disregarding basic tenants of our constitution, namely these days it seems everyone is guilty until proven innocent and not vice versa… especially republicans!" Don Jr. posted on X.

Jinkies, I wonder if he's expressed that same concern for Hunter Biden. Probably not. Only Junior would defend a guy accused of stealing puppies. To be clear, it is not a right to serve in Congress. That human 8-ball has no concept of the law.

Xitter users swarmed in.

Maybe don't lie and break the law so much, Diet Coke Jr. — Nostradonny  (@Nostradonny) December 1, 2023

Says the guy whose dad wants to subvert the Constitution and swears he never promised to uphold it. YAWN — Yo Soy La Enfermera (@Nurseynurse4eva) December 1, 2023

Bruh, your dad just called for the Constitution to be suspended.



Grab your bag of coke and sit this one out, junior. — Brad Bo 🇺🇸 (@BradBeauregardJ) December 1, 2023

It's not a court of law. It's Congress.



Censure and Expulsion are actions taken by Congress to hold each other accountable. That is why Rashida was censured and also Adam S. There was no trial, no conviction. Congress acted accordingly.



Most expulsions happened to Confederates.… — Ralynn (@Ralynn97966097) December 1, 2023

Serving in Congress is a privilege, not a right, and he lost that privilege when he lies to voters about his resume. Good to know you are siding with Santos. Says quite a bit about your character you toolbox. — Jerry McConway (@TexasCatDaddyOG) December 1, 2023

The leader of the GOP is a court adjudicated sex predator, liar, and fraud. His company was convicted of criminal fraud. His charity was determined a fraud and forced to dissolve.



He faces 91 criminal counts brought by 4 separate grand juries, consisting of 100s of US Citizens. — South Dakotans for Political Integrity (@southdintegrity) December 1, 2023

You are correct the Republicans are especially getting comfortable ignoring the rule of law. Especially those like Donnie Two Scoops who believe they are above it. — Aaron Henderson (@AaronHLaw) December 1, 2023

There are a lot of Trump supporters defending Santos on social media today, but that should tell you all you need to know. After all, they voted for the Mar-a-Lago lunatic who ran on a drain-the-swamp platform while he practically stole the silver from the White House.

George shouldn't get too excited. He's of no use to the Trumps now.