Dem Tells Republicans She's Sick Of Their 'Same Old Sh*t' At Hearing

Nevada Democratic Rep. Dina Titus came across today as everyone's favorite Memaw. I nearly expected her to throw out a "Kiss my grits" remark at one point during the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas's impeachment hearing. There is a problem on the border. Republicans don't want to fix the issue, so they are creating political theatrics for their constituents. President Biden should have higher approval numbers. He has earned it, and people like Titus are sick of Republicans "shoveling the same old shit" for brownie points. It's sickening because migrants are being used, and they are actual human beings.

Earlier this month, Titus released a statement regarding the second Republican-led impeachment hearing for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, which is pretty much what she said today. And Republicans are taking orders from a twice-impeached former President who has admitted to wanting the country to fail.

"Today marks the second sham attempt by Republican lawmakers to present cause for the impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas," Titus said in her statement. "Extreme conservative members of the committee are throwing out two hundred years of precedent, ignoring constitutional scholars from across the political spectrum, and openly admitting they are 'not talking about the Constitution' as the basis for impeachment. This is nothing more than a political stunt to distract from one of the least productive Congresses in American history.

"The Southern Border requires immediate and serious attention to protect national security, but this is not the way to achieve that," she added. I encourage House Republicans to end this partisan showmanship and engage in ongoing good-faith negotiations with Democrats in Congress and the White House."



And today, she didn't hold back.

"What we're doing here has serious consequences for the Constitution, for our democracy, for the people who are working at the border, who are on the front lines, and all for you to have some kind of political stunt, I think," she said. "And as Mr. Higgins will know, he's a fellow Southerner; I think another saying appropriately describes what's going on here, and that's just shoveling the same old shit and calling it sugar, and that's not what the people want us to do."

