GOP Senator Slams 'Ignorant' Trump For Crying 'Betrayal'

Frustrated Republican senators pushed back against Donald Trump after the former president encouraged killing a bipartisan border security deal.
By David EdwardsFebruary 2, 2024

Frustrated Republican senators pushed back against Donald Trump after the former president encouraged killing a bipartisan border security deal.

In remarks over the weekend, Trump suggested Republicans should vote down the bill because it was a "betrayal."

"It's certainly not a betrayal, actually," Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) told CNN's Manu Raju. "We've got to be able to deal with issues in law. That's how we actually deal with things in America."

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) also slammed Trump's effort to kill the bill.

"Does he have access to the bill?" Cassidy asked. "Doesn't seem that way. It hasn't been released. How does he know it's a betrayal if he hasn't read it?

"I mean, don't be ignorant," he added. "Read the bill."

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon