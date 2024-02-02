GOP Senator Slams 'Ignorant' Trump For Crying 'Betrayal'

Frustrated Republican senators pushed back against Donald Trump after the former president encouraged killing a bipartisan border security deal.

In remarks over the weekend, Trump suggested Republicans should vote down the bill because it was a "betrayal."

"It's certainly not a betrayal, actually," Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) told CNN's Manu Raju. "We've got to be able to deal with issues in law. That's how we actually deal with things in America."

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) also slammed Trump's effort to kill the bill.

"Does he have access to the bill?" Cassidy asked. "Doesn't seem that way. It hasn't been released. How does he know it's a betrayal if he hasn't read it?

"I mean, don't be ignorant," he added. "Read the bill."