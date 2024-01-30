Oklahoma GOP Votes To Censure Sen. Lankford Over Senate Border Talk

Right now Lankford is only at the "condemn" stage. The Oklahoma Republican Party or, depending on who you believe, an extreme faction of it that passed this resolution will go to full Defcon 4 if Lankford can reach a deal with the Democrats, and will "cease and support" for Lankford and formerly censure him.

Is that crazy enough for you? Well, to many Republicans, this is all completely rational and it's the Democrats who are always in disarray.

Source: Oklahoma Voice

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some members of the Oklahoma Republican Party voted Saturday to condemn U.S. Sen. James Lankford for working on a bipartisan immigration deal that they say runs counter to the state party’s platform. But the former chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party said the resolution passed Saturday, which stated the Oklahoma Republican Party will “cease all support” for Lankford, occurred in an illegitimate meeting and does not represent the views of all Republicans in the state. Republican Party Vice Chairman Wayne Hill called a Saturday meeting of the GOP State Committee, which governs the party, to vote on a series of issues and resolutions, including the measure condemning Lankford. In an email Hill sent to his supporters at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, he said 172 Republicans attended the meeting in Oklahoma City and 124 members of the State Committee approved the resolution criticizing Lankford.

One Twitter account called it "insane". (I can't disagree with this assessment.)

This is insane.



The Oklahoma Republican party passed a "censure" resolution condemning their GOP Sen. James Lankford for the "crime" of ignoring Trump's orders and working with Democrats on a bill that would dramatically increase security at the border:



"Until Senator Lankford… pic.twitter.com/snBw75hoim — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 28, 2024

Their full resolution is just as batshit as it sounds, though is being championed by some high profiles in the far right.

🚨 The Oklahoma GOP condemns and withholds all support from Lankford for being a useful idiot for the Left on the disgusting open border deal.



Good.



More of this! https://t.co/robfr7WDW0 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) January 28, 2024

Anthony Ferate, former OKGOP Chairman lashed out at the extremists who now control his party.

Today an extreme faction of the @officialOKGOP held a meeting without providing an official call to all members of the State Committee, including me, to attack Senator @jameslankford. Any vote taken by the OKGOP today was not legitimate and definitely does not represent the… — Anthony J. Ferate (@realAJFerate) January 28, 2024

And then on Monday, the OKGOP released another statement calling the vote on Saturday "illegitimate."